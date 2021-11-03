Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Rapid7 worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 stock opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $130.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

