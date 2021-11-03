Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,476.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,449.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,388.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

