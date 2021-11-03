Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,457 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Trinity Industries worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after buying an additional 532,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

