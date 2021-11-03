Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 342.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.