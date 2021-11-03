Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 149.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

LBTYK opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

