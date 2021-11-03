Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 39.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240,489 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.