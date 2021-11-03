Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,643 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $461.18 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The firm has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

