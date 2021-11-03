Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $6.06 on Wednesday, reaching $236.22. 27,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,154. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins has a one year low of $216.41 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.49.

Get Cummins alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.