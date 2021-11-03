Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.
Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.95. 6,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,154. Cummins has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.49.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
