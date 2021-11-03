Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.95. 6,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,154. Cummins has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

