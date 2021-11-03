Curate (XCUR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.45 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Curate has a total market cap of $32.87 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be bought for $4.07 or 0.00006464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curate has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00050670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00224116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00099217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

