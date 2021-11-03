Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CWK opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

