CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Raises Dividend to $2.93 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 2.93 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72.

CVR Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -44.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:UAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,975.00 and a beta of 1.83.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

