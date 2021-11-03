CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,876. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

