CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:CVS traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

