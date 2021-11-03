Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.22 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $460.89 or 0.00730337 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 19,904 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

