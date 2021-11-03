DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

OCFC stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 83,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 125.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

