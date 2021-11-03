Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $100.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Daimler has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

