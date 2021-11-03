Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.71

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.71 and last traded at $84.79, with a volume of 2355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $35,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

