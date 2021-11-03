Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.71

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.71 and last traded at $84.79, with a volume of 2355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.5% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

