DAV Coin (DAV) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,218.33 or 1.00079071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.37 or 0.00325121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00057951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.