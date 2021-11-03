DecentBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $512.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $750,568.17 and approximately $512.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 83.1% higher against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00050173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00219651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00097826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004231 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.