Decentraland (MANA) Price Tops $2.77 on Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 263.6% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004406 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $2.58 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00227510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00099162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,015,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,935,291 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

