DEEPSPACE Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $232,558.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00085048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,414.31 or 0.99913283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.04 or 0.07277334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022388 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

