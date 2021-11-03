Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.94 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00083559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00074858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00101466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,565.21 or 0.99695866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.93 or 0.07226286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022273 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

