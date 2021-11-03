Desjardins Comments on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Laurentian upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.69.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$32.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$18.83 and a 52-week high of C$38.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

