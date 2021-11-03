Desjardins Weighs in on Minto Apartment’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$29.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

