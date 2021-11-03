Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy Sells 11,921 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 11,921 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $89,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Destination XL Group stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $491.88 million, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. The business had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination XL Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

