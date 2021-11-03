Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. 193,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,546,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

