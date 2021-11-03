Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. 304,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,546,174. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

