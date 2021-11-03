Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.65 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $17.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,218,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.13.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

