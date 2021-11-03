DigitalOcean (DOCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOCN opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41.

In other news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $153,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

