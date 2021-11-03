Dine Brands Global (DIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

DIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dine Brands Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Dine Brands Global worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.