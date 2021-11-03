Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading 10.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.28. 1,031,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,513,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 247.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

