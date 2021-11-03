DISH Network (DISH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect DISH Network to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect DISH Network to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DISH stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

