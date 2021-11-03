DISH Network (DISH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect DISH Network to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect DISH Network to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DISH stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $47.05.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
