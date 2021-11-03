DistX Hits Market Capitalization of $17,942.38 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, DistX has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market cap of $17,942.38 and $37,013.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00085879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00101706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,957.20 or 0.99762905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.86 or 0.07262069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022167 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

