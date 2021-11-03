Dmitry Melnikov Sells 14,000 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $364,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $246,200.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Dmitry Melnikov sold 6,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $160,290.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $244,300.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $240,174.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 345,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,573. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

