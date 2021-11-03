DMScript (DMST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,798.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 51% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $443,456.38 and approximately $3,798.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00083559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00074858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00101466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,565.21 or 0.99695866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,534.93 or 0.07226286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.