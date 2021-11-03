Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits One Day Volume of $2.22 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.09 or 0.00330525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,970,586,164 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

