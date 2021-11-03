Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CWXZF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

