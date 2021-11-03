Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading Up 8.6%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.97. Approximately 1,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

