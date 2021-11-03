Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

NYSE:DEI traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.42. 21,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,252. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

