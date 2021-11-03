Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 1,013,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Dundee Securities lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of DPMLF opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.60. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

