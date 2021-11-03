Duolingo (DUOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Duolingo has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Duolingo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $118.54 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.