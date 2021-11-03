DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

