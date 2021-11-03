Dyadic International (DYAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DYAI stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dyadic International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

