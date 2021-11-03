Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,066 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 5.69% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $61,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYN opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

