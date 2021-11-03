Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,200 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 853,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,982. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $869.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.