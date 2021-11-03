Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

