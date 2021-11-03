Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Eaton stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.49. 1,935,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 52 week low of $104.34 and a 52 week high of $172.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

