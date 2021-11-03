Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $169.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton has a 1 year low of $104.34 and a 1 year high of $172.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.72.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

